Traffic curbs at Mullayanagiri on weekends

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Chikkamagaluru DC Meena Nagaraj C N on Wednesday announced new traffic regulations to ease weekend congestion in the Mullayanagiri region. Speaking to the media at her office, she said that vehicles will be allowed on the Giri Road in two separate time slots daily, between 6 am and 12 noon and again from 1 pm to 6 pm. A one-hour window between the two slots will be reserved for vehicles descending the hill.

To manage tourist flow, parking arrangements will be made at Seetalayyanagiri, from where visitors can either trek to Mullayyanagiri or use the department-approved tempo travellers or toofan vans.

A booking facility is available, except during red alerts or on police instructions. No bookings will be allowed at Seetalayyanagiri or ID Peeta in such cases. During fairs, devotees and locals will be allowed to visit without any booking, she added.

The DC revealed that in the last six months, over 2.5 lakh vehicles have been recorded in the Giri area. While student exams in March reduced traffic temporarily, weekends continue to see a spike in congestion, particularly from buses and tempo travellers.

Geologists who visited the region have warned against heavy vehicular movement, citing the risk of landslides and soil slips. Minor landslides were reported in March due to rain.