Will Congress name Mallikarjun Kharge its PM face, asks BJP

BENGALURU: Taking a dig at the Congress over its OBC Council, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said that if the Grand Old Party is really concerned about Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, why hasn’t the party declared Mallikarjun Kharge as its PM candidate? Challenging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over this, Vijayendra said that LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha member Sonia Gandhi will not accept such a proposal.

Vijayendra also slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioned his commitment to the upliftment of all the backward classes. “Siddaramaiah calls himself a champion of the backward classes and minorities. But in reality, the State Government, which spent Rs 165 crore for the caste survey, has thrown it in the dustbin after their leader Rahul Gandhi insisted. Is this the party’s way of giving social justice?’’ he said, adding that BJP isn’t against reservation.

Vijayendra accused the Nehru-Gandhi family of ill-treating the backward and minority communities and said they can never deliver justice to them. Vijayendra said that Siddaramaiah was speaking about OBC outreach, keeping Bihar Assembly elections in mind.