CM Siddaramaiah asks BJP to name Karjol as party’s CM face

BENGALURU: A day after BJP state president BY Vijayendra dared the Congress to name AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge as its prime ministerial candidate, CM Siddaramaiah hit back, asking the BJP to declare former minister Govind Karjol as its chief ministerial face for Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah said if Vijayendra is truly concerned about the dignity of Dalits and Backward Classes, why doesn’t he relinquish his position as state BJP president and offer it to a Dalit leader and declare him as the CM candidate. “Though he (Karjol) now parrots your party’s tunes, having worked with him, I can vouch that he is fundamentally a decent man. If you or your party have the courage and conviction, declare Karjol as BJP’s state president and your chief ministerial face for Karnataka,” the CM said.

Siddaramaiah said if evidence is needed on how the BJP systematically undermines Backward Class leaders, look no further than Karnataka. “S Bangarappa, a prominent Backward Class leader, was politically finished by your father BS Yediyurappa. And now, Vijayendra, you are attempting to end the political career of his son, Kumar Bangarappa,” the CM told the BJP leader.

Siddaramaiah said, be it Bangarappa or Narendra Modi, their safety in the BJP exists only as long as they remain subservient to the casteist Hindutva agenda. The BJP’s treatment of Dalits and Backward Classes has always been tokenistic, he added.

Responding to Siddaramaiah’s remarks, Vijayendra said the Congress did not make Mallikarjun Kharge the CM, though there was an opportunity to do so, and people of the state know who is responsible for it. About Siddaramaiah’s suggestion to name Karjol as the CM candidate, Vijayendra said Karjol is a senior BJP leader, a former DCM , and currently a Member of Parliament; all doors of opportunity for him to rise to the highest positions in the future remain open.