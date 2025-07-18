Fraudster in Mangaluru ran multi-crore loan scam from lavish bungalow with hidden hideouts

MANGALURU: Roshan Saldanha created an illusion of power and success through his luxurious bungalow, built the trust of businessmen and industrialists, promised them hundreds of crores in loans at low interest rates, collected crores from them, and disappeared after cheating them.

This is how Roshan Saldanha, a 43-year-old conman from Mangaluru’s Bollagudda Bajal near Kankanady, allegedly defrauded several victims across districts and states, before finally falling into the police net.

On Thursday night, under the guidance of Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy, a CEN police team led by ACP Ravish Naik conducted a raid on Saldanha’s residence. During the operation, police found several secret chambers inside his house, which he allegedly used to disappear suddenly and evade arrest.

According to police sources, the Mangaluru CEN police had registered two cheating cases under Sections 316(2), 316(5), and 318(2) of the BNS against Saldanha this year.

He had allegedly cheated people from Goa, Bengaluru, Pune, Vijayapura, Tumkur, Kolkata, Sangli, Lucknow, Bagalkot, and other regions. Saldanha, posing as a financier, would invite clients, mostly businessmen and industrialists, to his house and promise to arrange loans of over Rs 100 crores.

He would also introduce them to people impersonating lawyers to discuss legal formalities and ask for payments of up to Rs 4 crores as stamp duty, commission, and processing fees, all of which he allegedly demanded in cash. After receiving the money, he would vanish.

During the raid, police discovered a remote-controlled entrance gate, multiple CCTV cameras in and around the house, a fully stocked bar with expensive foreign liquor, and interiors featuring multiple secret chambers and hideouts concealed behind wardrobes and closets. The secret chambers allegedly helped him remain out of public view or avoid clients and police.