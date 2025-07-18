Karnataka Cabinet nod for regularisation of B-Khata properties under GBA

BENGALURU: Bringing much relief to harried property owners, the State Cabinet has given the go-ahead for regularisation of B-Khata properties that comes under Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and that were issued before September 2024.

Law Minister HK Patil said the decision has been taken to bring discipline in controlling the illegal and uncontrolled building and layouts. He said a detailed order will be issued by the government on the parameters.

According to sources, owners of B-Khata properties will get certificates which they were deprived and this is expected to give some legal sanctity, where they can sell properties, avail loan from bank and even mortgage.

‘B-Khatas needs to be regulated & controlled’

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting, Patil said there will be certain parameters to avail A- Khata. “To avail B-Khata, there will certain parameters too. While A-Khata will be a perfect document, B-Khata certificates will be issued for properties with some lacunae, but with some exemption,” he said.

He said this is also applicable to revenue sites too. A detailed order will be issued immediately.

The note also specifies the unauthorised construction and unplanned development has led to issue of lakhs of B-Khatas which needs to be regulated and controlled.

“There is a need to bring B-Khata properties into the control and regulation of Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act. The Greater Bengaluru Governance Act prohibits issuance of B-Khata for unauthorised properties created or constructed after September 30, 2024. The concept of B-Khata was introduced in 2009 and therefore all Khatas issued before 2009 were A-Khata or proper khata,” it stated.

Govt to withdraw de-notification of land

Minister Patil said the Cabinet has decided to withdraw de-notification of land in 29 cases. The land was acquired by Bengaluru Development Authority and notification was issued by the government for the same. After the final notification, there is no provision to scrap or drop it. But some officials de-notified and action will be taken against them, he said.