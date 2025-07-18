NTPC to conduct study to set up nuclear power plants in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The cabinet gave permission to the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) on Thursday, to carry out a preliminary study to set up nuclear power plants in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Law Minister HK Patil said, “The NTPC had sought three places, including Koppal, Raichur and Vijayapura, but we have told them to consider Karnataka as one unit and conduct a feasibility study. Once they submit the report, we will bring it to the cabinet and make a decision.”

Patil said the NTPC had sought in-principle approval and the cabinet discussed it. “Wherever it can be considered as viable and probable to set up a plant, we have told them to conduct study, across the state,” he added. A suitable direction has been given to them, while no time-frame has been given to complete the study.

Other approvals