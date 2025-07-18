NTPC to conduct study to set up nuclear power plants in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The cabinet gave permission to the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) on Thursday, to carry out a preliminary study to set up nuclear power plants in Karnataka.
Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Law Minister HK Patil said, “The NTPC had sought three places, including Koppal, Raichur and Vijayapura, but we have told them to consider Karnataka as one unit and conduct a feasibility study. Once they submit the report, we will bring it to the cabinet and make a decision.”
Patil said the NTPC had sought in-principle approval and the cabinet discussed it. “Wherever it can be considered as viable and probable to set up a plant, we have told them to conduct study, across the state,” he added. A suitable direction has been given to them, while no time-frame has been given to complete the study.
Other approvals
Development of a textile park in Raichur at an estimated cost of Rs 24.5 crore, under Public Private Partnership
Allowing sale and use of compostable carry bags, instead of plastic bags
A sum of Rs 20.40 crore has been approved to procure 32 forensic vehicles for the state
A sum of Rs 10 crore has been approved to set up BR Ambedkar Study Centre at University of Mysore
North tourist circuit comprising of Hampi - Aihole - Pattadakal - Vijayapura will be developed under Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer, where basic infrastructure will be developed under Public Private Partnership