‘Police acted as servants of RCB’: Karnataka government to HC justifying cop’s suspension

BENGALURU: The State Government on Thursday justified the suspension of IGP Vikash Kumar Vikash, who was Additional Commissioner of Police, over the June 4 stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebrations, before the Karnataka High Court stating that the cops acted as if they were “servants of RCB” and their “actions embarrassed the government”.

The senior counsel representing the State Government made this submission before the division bench of Justice SG Pandit and Justice TM Nadaf during the hearing of the petition filed by the State Government against the order passed by the Central Administrative Tribunal which quashed the suspension of Vikash Kumar. The senior counsel submitted that the CEO of RCB sought permission.

“However, the police, starting from the commissioner, started making arrangements for bandobust, forgetting that no permission had been granted. The commissioner failed to pass an order refusing to grant permission, as if they had no power. If they have no power, why did they make bandobast arrangements?” he argued.

Being the authority to inspect the place, the same was not done to check issues such as the availability of parking, law and order problems in the locality, or whether any nuisance would be caused. Police have all the powers under the Karnataka Police Act, but they didn’t do anything, he argued, while pointing out that the CAT, instead of testing the validity of the suspension orders, goes into a fact-finding exercise which it was not authorised to do nor warranted.