Rain triggers landslides in Dakshina Kannada district

MANGALURU: Torrential rain continuing for the past few days has wreaked havoc triggering landslides, inundating roads and low-lying areas and causing widespread property damage in Mangaluru and other parts of the district.

Traffic between Mangaluru and Bengaluru came to a standstill for several hours on Thursday, following a major landslide on National Highway-75 at Mannagundi in Kaukraadi village, Kadaba taluk. Warning signs appeared on Wednesday night as earth began to slip onto one side of the highway, disrupting traffic. By Thursday morning, a massive slide had completely blocked the road.

Emergency personnel and heavy machinery were quickly deployed to the scene, with authorities advising motorists to take alternate routes. By 11 am, debris had been partially cleared, allowing traffic to resume on the route.

Another landslide occurred near the Circuit House in Mangaluru, blocking one side of the road connecting NH-66 to the Karnataka State Road Trasnport Corporation bus stand in Bejai. Mangaluru taluk witnessed 152.2 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8.30 am on Thursday.