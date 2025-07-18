Panic grips nearly 40 schools in Bengaluru following bomb threat mails

BENGALURU: Nearly 40 schools across Bengaluru received email threats warning of bomb attacks early Friday morning. The email was reportedly sent around 7:31 am.

A single mail is said to have been sent to all the schools. It was sent from an email id: roadkill333@atomicmail.io with the subject 'bombs inside the school'.

The accused, identifying himself as 'roadkill' said in the mail, "Hello. I am writing to let you know that I have placed explosive devices (trinitrotoluene) within school classrooms. The explosives were skillfully hidden in plastic bags. You all deserve this. You deserve to suffer just like me. I will erase the last one of you from this world. Not a single soul will survive. I will gladly laugh when I watch the news. I truly hate my life. I was never truly helped," the email stated.

"Psychiatrists, psychologists, no one has ever cared, and no one will ever care. You only care about medicating the helpless and clueless humans. Psychiatrists never tell you that those meds ruin your organs or that they cause disgusting weight gain. People are brainwashed into believing psychiatric medications can help, but said he was living proof, they don't", the email also stated.

Private schools in West, Central and South divisions received more threat mails. The sender also asked that the email be shared with the media.

Schools that received the alerts evacuated students and staff. Bomb detection squads, local police, anti-sabotage teams and canine squads were immediately deployed. The threats were confirmed to be hoaxes after thorough searches.

The emails were sent to the official mail IDs of the principals and also to the school administration. It may be recalled that in November 2023, more than 60 schools in and around the city received similar bomb threat emails. All those threats were declared hoaxes. Further investigations is underway.