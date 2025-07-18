Shubhanshu Shukla's health stable: ISRO

BENGALURU: Soon after India’s group captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla made a textbook-perfect splashdown landing after completing the Axiom-4 space mission, his health parameters were checked and the research team in Houston on Thursday said his health is stable and there was nothing to be concerned about.

The Gaganyatri’s preliminary health check was done soon after he came out of the Dragon spacecraft named Grace on July 15, immediately after splashdown by the SpaceX and NASA team at the recovery ship Shannon. “Initial assessments indicated Gaganyatri Shux is in a stable condition, with no immediate concerns reported,” the ISRO team said. Shux was airlifted by helicopter from the recovery ship to the mainland for further medical evaluations and debriefing sessions. He was then flown to Houston.

“He will undergo a week-long rehabilitation programme to mitigate any adverse effect of microgravity.

This is being administered by Axiom’s flight surgeon and ISRO’s flight surgeon is also participating in this programme,” ISRO said. The series of medical checks will include cardiovascular assessments, musculoskeletal tests and psychological debrief.

Shux’s rehabilitation activities will focus on monitoring physical and mental health, addressing any effects of microgravity and preparing him to return to normal activities.