NGT directs action against sewage violators near Kollur temple; asks Udupi DC to revive STP

UDIPI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Southern Zone, Chennai, recently issued an order directing the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to initiate action against all violators discharging sewage into the stormwater drain in and around Kollur Mookambika temple.

To an application by social activist Harish Tholar, Judicial Member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Expert Member Dr Satyagopal Korlapati issued an order directing the Udupi DC to constitute an appropriate committee in this regard for the execution of the tasks.

“We direct the committee (to be constituted by the DC) to complete the task in four weeks’ time,” read the order dated July 9, 2025.

“In the above factual scenario, we direct the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to take appropriate action against all violators discharging sewage into the stormwater drain-not only those identified in the report submitted by the Deputy Commissioner, but also any others found to be in violation upon conducting inspection,” the Tribunal directed.

In fact, an application was filed to prevent commercial establishments like lodging and hotels in and around the Mookambika Temple, Kollur, which are allegedly discharging sewage and sullage water into the Agni Theertha and Souparnika rivers.

The Tribunal observed that the concern at this stage is to make the defunct sewage treatment plant (STP) operational.

The functioning of the STP involves coordination among various stakeholders, including commercial establishments, residential units, and official departments such as the KUWSDB, KSPCB, and temple authorities.

The Tribunal directed the Udupi DC to coordinate with the concerned departments and ensure that the STP is made operational.

Udupi DC is also directed to ensure that all households and commercial establishments that are presently not connected to the UGD system are provided with proper UGD connectivity, as this would effectively mitigate the problem, the Tribunal directed, and posted the matter for September 3.