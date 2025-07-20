BJP seeks CBI probe into Chinnaswamy stadium stampede

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka demanded that Chief Minister Siddarmaiah order a CBI probe into the stampede during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations.

In a letter to the CM, Ashoka said that the State Government and the police are making allegations against each other, and people do not know who is responsible for the death of 11 people. The BJP leader said the stampede was a black mark on Karnataka’s sports history.

The government has washed its hands of by suspending police officers, he said, and added that the Central Administrative Tribunal, during a hearing of a petition filed by a suspended police officer, opined that it is not correct to only blame the police officers.

Without politicising the case, it should be handed over to the CBI for a probe to do justice to innocent people who died, he said. The BJP leader said they will continue to fight till the families of the 11 victims get justice.

After the stampede during the RCB’s victory celebrations, the State Government suspended senior police officers, including the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, and a judicial probe was ordered.

Ex-cop blames smuggling mafia for stampede

Former DySP Anupama Shenoy has alleged a conspiracy by anti-social elements behind the stampede. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Shenoy said smuggling mafia in Bengaluru was responsible for the chaos.

She alleged that they did not want former Police Commissioner B Dayananda to become the next DGP-IGP and created confusion by using mobsters from KG Halli and DJ Halli. In a letter to Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, who is conducting the magisterial inquiry into the incident, Shenoy demanded the retrieval of Call Detail Records (CDR) and verification of CCTV footage to investigate the involvement of the accused in the KG Halli and DJ Halli violence case in the stampede.

Shenoy criticised the government for submitting a status report on the incident to the High Court and called for the withdrawal of the same.