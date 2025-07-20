CM Siddaramaiah challenges BJP-JDS to debate on development; slams ‘false propaganda’

MYSURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday challenged the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) for a debate to know about who has contributed how much towards the state’s development. Accusing the Opposition of false propaganda, Siddaramaiah said BJP and JDS should stop misleading people.

Siddaramaiah was addressing a mega convention, Sadhana Samavesha, organised by his government, where development works worth Rs 2,578 crore for Mysuru were inaugurated and foundation stones laid. “I wish the BJP and JDS leaders had come for the event to see the programmes we have launched,” he said, asking the Opposition if the State Government was bankrupt as claimed by them owing to the guarantees, then how will they launch Rs 2,578 crore worth projects.

Clarifying that the event was not a show of strength of Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister said that the government has exhibited to the people the strength of development through the samavesha. He said that the BJP had never come to power on its own and had always gotten back door entry through Operation Lotus.

Recalling that the JDS had won 59 seats under his leadership, it has now been reduced to 18 seats. “JDS is losing its strength every five years and will never come to power in the state. Knowing that they are losing their base and sheen, JDS has joined hands with BJP and won just two seats in the 2024 Parliamentary polls.

“NDA won 19 seats in Karnataka. But its leaders like HD Kumaraswamy, Basavaraj Bommai and Pralhad Joshi have not raised their voice against the injustice meted out to the state in the devolution of taxes. The Centre has just given us Rs 65,000 crore as against Rs 4.5 lakh crore in taxes,” the CM said.

He criticised PM Narendra Modi and the BJP for “copying the guarantee schemes of Karnataka” and implementing them in Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, and now in poll-bound Bihar. “We are focusing on the 90 per cent of the population, whereas the BJP is worried about the 10 per cent population from the upper caste and the rich, as they are against social justice and the Constitution,” he said.