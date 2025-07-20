Karnataka forms SIT to probe murders, sexual assaults, and disappearances in Dharmasthala

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe grave allegations of multiple murders, sexual assaults, and cases of missing women in the Dharmasthala region of Dakshina Kannada district spanning the past two decades.

The GO, dated July 19, was shared with the press on Sunday.

The Special Investigation Team will be headed by Pranav Mohanty, Director General of Police, Internal Security Division.

Its other members include Additional Commissioner of Police (Recruitment) M N Anucheth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (CAR Headquarters) Soumya Latha, and Superintendent of Police (Internal Security Division) Jitendra Kumar Dayama.

The move comes in response to a letter from Karnataka State Women's Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary, who cited a court statement by an individual claiming that "hundreds of bodies were buried in the Dharmasthala area."