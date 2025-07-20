Kharge says Congress would not let BJP-RSS weaken Constitution; calls Modi ‘sardar of lies’

MYSURU: All-India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Congress and the people of the country will never allow the BJP and RSS to try to weaken or change the Constitution.

Speaking at the Congress government’s Sadhana Samavesha in Mysuru on Saturday, Kharge said that he, accompanied by LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, will visit all the states to organise people to protect the Constitution as part of its ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, and Jai Samvidhan’ campaign.

“If the BJP tries to change the Constitution, it will lead to their downfall. They also question Dr BR Ambedkar’s role in drafting it... but members of the drafting committee themselves have clarified that Ambedkar was its principal architect. Modi should remember that he became CM and PM because of the Constitution,” the Congress president said.

He said that PM Narendra Modi visited 42 countries, but when innocent people were being killed in Manipur, he didn’t have the courage to visit that state.

Calling PM Modi a “Sardar of lies,” Kharge said that the former has betrayed the trust of the people. “Rs 5 lakh to every citizen, 2 crore jobs annually, doubling farmers’ income, curbing inflation, ending corruption and terrorism... none have been delivered. Modi is the ‘sardar of lies’ who has shattered people’s trust,” he said.

He also referred to the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s statement that the number of poor is increasing and wealth is getting centralised in the hands of some wealthy people, which is contrary to the Prime Minister’s claim that poverty has reduced.

Kharge also took a dig at the BJP for its ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’ slogan. “If Congress had just a few more seats in the Lok Sabha, Modi wouldn’t have returned as PM. Modi claimed he would win over 400 seats but barely managed 220. Ego always leads to downfall,” he said.