The need to balance industrial growth & farmers’ interests

The State Government took a well-considered decision earlier this week to abandon its plan of acquiring 1,777 acres of fertile land for a proposed defence and aerospace park near the international airport on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The move provided relief to farmers who have fought a long and difficult battle to protect their livelihood. Their struggle was backed by many prominent scholars, scientists, artists, and public intellectuals.

The move is unlikely to have any major impact on Karnataka’s efforts to attract investors and its reputation as one of the most sought-after investment destinations in the country. However, the episode reemphasised the need for careful identification of lands to be acquired for industrial development, especially as the state strives to maintain the lead in the defence and aerospace sector while continuing to woo investors in other sectors as well.

Land acquisition is always a challenge. But why identify a fertile farmland for industrial purposes and push farmers to protest? No doubt, industrial development is essential to spur economic activities and generate employment, but it should not be at the cost of protecting farmers’ interests and ensuring food security. Even the government has often made that aspect clear.

Pushback from farmers near Devanahalli and the subsequent decision taken by the government could influence similar demands from farmers in other places. While it may pose a challenge for authorities, it also highlights the need for a more consultative approach, from the time of identifying land, to avoid any conflict with farmers.

As Karnataka makes great strides attracting investments, the demand for land will increase significantly. In the Global Investors Meet [GIM] held earlier this year under the leadership of Industries Minister MB Patil, the state secured commitments of approximately Rs 10.27 lakh crore, of which Rs 4.34 lakh crore have already been converted. The state is in the top position in the country in the defence and aviation industry, with 67% of all aircraft and helicopter manufacturing for defence services and 25% of India’s aircraft and spacecraft industries based in Karnataka.

The defence Public Sector Undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Limited [HAL], being headquartered in Bengaluru, plays a pivotal role in providing a much-needed ecosystem and impetus for the growth in the sector. The presence of several DRDO facilities, multi-national firms, and many top-notch educational institutions also adds to the state’s advantage.