‘Congress' remarks on Modi only strengthen his bond with people’: LoP Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka slammed AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks on PM Narendra Modi, wherein Kharge had stated that “Modi barks everyday on television”.

Expressing his displeasure, Ashoka on ‘X’ stated that the language used by Kharge is shameful and beneath the dignity of public life. “But should we be surprised” he questioned, adding that from “Maut ka Saudagar” to “Zehreela Saamp” to now this — personal abuse has become Congress’ only political currency. Further, Ashoka said each time, they (Congress) attack Modi, it only strengthens the bond between him and the people.

“India is roaring under the PM, and that is the real problem with the Congress. They can’t digest the fact that a self-made leader is taking India to new heights, without their dynasty’’ he stated.

Ashoka also criticised Congress leaders fighting on the streets. The meeting held by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was not a government programme, but an event organised to sideline Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, said Ashoka. He added that the meeting was held to teach Shivakumar a lesson and humiliate him. Shivakumar has now become a second-tier leader; it was a ritual to finish off Shivakumar, he mentioned.

Meanwhile, Ashoka also said that the BJP doesn’t need to topple the government, which will collapse due to Congress’ internal conflicts. AICC general secretary Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala came to the state and listened to the grievances of MLAs. Their disputes are now out in the open, he added.