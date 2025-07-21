Cops search for Aurad BJP MLA's son Pratik Chawan over alleged rape charges

KALABURAGI/BIDAR: Following registration of an FIR against Pratik Chawan, the son of Aurad BJP MLA and former BJP minister in Karnataka Prabhu Chawan, different teams of Bidar district police have begun the search operation to arrest him.

In the complaint lodged by the woman at Bidar Women Police Station, she accused him of rape charges. Bidar SP Pradeep Gunti said that the woman has been subjected to medical test on July 21.

Meanwhile, the Aurad MLA who spoke with TNIE over phone said that anticipatory bail application would be sought in the court and a counter complaint has already been lodged against the woman and her relatives at Hokrana Police Station of Aurad taluk.

Prabhu Chauhan has alleged that with the instigation of former union minister Bhagavant Khuba of BJP, the complaint has been lodged against his son, just to tarnish his (Prabhu Chawan’s image).

The woman, who is a native of Udgir taluka (Latur district) of Maharashtra has stated in the complaint that there was a marriage engagement between her and Pratik Chawan in 2023.

After the engagement, Pratik took her to several places, including Ghamsabai Bonti Thanda of Bidar district, Bengaluru, Latur, Shirdi, Bidar of Karnataka, and forcibly raped her, promising of early marriage. Pratrik has even injured her at one place, she alleged in the complaint.