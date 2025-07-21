Gali Janardhan Reddy, Sriramulu bury hatchet, say they’re inseparable friends

KOPPAL: BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Sunday visited Gangavathi, where he presided over a special meeting organised by the Koppal and Ballari distict units of the party. Interestingly, Gangavathi MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy and former minister B Sriramulu shared the same dais, with Vijayendra raising both their hands in unison, marking a reunion of sorts between the once ‘friends-turned-foes’.

The moment brought cheer among the supporters of Reddy and Sriramulu, and both the leaders gave out a message that they were indeed inseparable friends. Vijayendra advised local BJP leaders and workers to organise more activities in Koppal and Ballari, and help build the party over a firm foundation. BJP workers in Koppal and Vijayanagara expressed their happiness over the meeting, saying that they will get involved and participate actively in building the party.