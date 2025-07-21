BJP state president BY Vijayendra shares a light moment with party colleagues, Gangavathi MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy and former minister B Sriramulu at a special party meeting in Koppal on Sunday.
Gali Janardhan Reddy, Sriramulu bury hatchet, say they’re inseparable friends

The moment brought cheer among the supporters of Reddy and Sriramulu, and both the leaders gave out a message that they were indeed inseparable friends.
KOPPAL: BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Sunday visited Gangavathi, where he presided over a special meeting organised by the Koppal and Ballari distict units of the party. Interestingly, Gangavathi MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy and former minister B Sriramulu shared the same dais, with Vijayendra raising both their hands in unison, marking a reunion of sorts between the once ‘friends-turned-foes’.

The moment brought cheer among the supporters of Reddy and Sriramulu, and both the leaders gave out a message that they were indeed inseparable friends. Vijayendra advised local BJP leaders and workers to organise more activities in Koppal and Ballari, and help build the party over a firm foundation. BJP workers in Koppal and Vijayanagara expressed their happiness over the meeting, saying that they will get involved and participate actively in building the party.

