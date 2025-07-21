Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah terms SC decision to reject ED appeal in MUDA case historic, slams BJP

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the Supreme Court's historic order rejecting the Enforcement Directorate’s appeal to investigate his wife Parvati in MUDA sites allotment case is a slap on the face to the Central Government's vendetta politics.

"This verdict has not only exposed the malice behind the case but has also unequivocally cleared our names of all the baseless allegations," the CM stated, taking to social media platform X.

"Welcoming the court decision, the CM stated that throughout his long political career, he has always bowed before the Constitution and the rule of law," he said.

"This verdict upholds and protects that very belief,'' he also stated.

Slamming the BJP and Union government, the CM alleged that, unable to defeat him politically, the BJP and its allies stooped to misusing constitutional agencies like the CBI and ED to fabricate baseless cases against his wife and harass his family.

"This is not just an abuse of power but also a disgraceful and cowardly act. The mental agony we have been subjected to will forever remain a painful chapter in our lives,'' he added.

The CM's legal advisor and Congress MLA Ponnanna said they had stated that this was politically motivated, and the Supreme Court too said the same.

"This applies to the entire nation. The MUDA sites were given when there was a BJP government in the State. They should not talk about it if they have any moral conscience,' he said.