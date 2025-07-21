Minister Shobha Karandlaje flags illegal immigrants in Karnataka's Hebbal

BENGALURU: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has written a letter to City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh on Saturday, urging immediate action against illegal immigrants settled in Amanikere Village, located in the Hebbal constituency and regarding environmental violations.

In her letter, she mentioned over 3,000-5,000 people suspected to be from Bangladesh residing with forged documents, who were brought into the city by contractors posing them as residents of West Bengal. They have encroached on public land and electricity. She alleged that the area has become a hotspot for garbage burning and pollution, posing severe health and environmental risks to Hebbal residents.

She urged the commissioner to launch a special drive, coordinated with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), to identify, apprehend, and deport illegal immigrants. She also called for legal action against the contractors and agents responsible for bringing them into the city. Additionally, she asked the BBMP to step in to halt garbage burning in the area and clear illegal encroachments.