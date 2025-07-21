Tax notices: Small traders across Karnataka to shut shops on July 25

BENGALURU: Small traders and vendors across Karnataka will stage a symbolic protest on July 25 by shutting down their businesses in protest against the “unjust tax demands” from the Commercial Taxes Department. A massive protest is also scheduled at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, where lakhs of small business owners and their families are expected to gather from across the state.

The Karnataka State Workers’ Council, which is spearheading the protest, says small businesses have received backdated tax notices ranging from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, dating back to 2021. These notices, they alleged, were issued without any prior information or explanation. The protestors include owners of bakeries, vegetable and fruit shops, flower stalls, tea sellers and meat shops. Ahead of the protest, on July 23 and 24, traders will wear black armbands while conducting businesses. They also plan to stop the sale of milk, tea, coffee and milk-based products on these two days.

The businesses have appealed to all traders to voluntarily join the bandh and participate in the July 25 rally.