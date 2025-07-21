There is no such thing as digital arrest, say Karnataka cops

BENGALURU: As technology evolves, so do crimes. As cybercrime is on the rise in Karnataka, recent cases show people are losing their lives to what is being called “digital arrest”.

In the most recent case, a 30-year-old BESCOM contract employee died by suicide after falling prey to such a scam. In March, an elderly couple in Belagavi also ended their lives in similar circumstances. According to police data, 147 cases of digital arrest have been reported in Karnataka up to May this year, compared to 445 cases in 2023.

Fraudsters impersonate officials from CBI, Income Tax, or Customs, etc and contact victims through phone or video calls. They claim the victim has committed a crime such as tax evasion, receiving illegal parcels, or financial fraud. Victims are then threatened with arrest unless they pay money immediately.

However, police clarified that “digital arrest” is not a recognised legal term. “There is no such thing as a digital arrest in policing,” a senior officer said. “Police arrest a person physically, inform them of the charges, allow them to contact family, and produce them before a magistrate within 24 hours.”

The fraudsters exploit fear. They send fake IDs, badges, FIRs, and arrest warrants via WhatsApp. In some cases, they even create fake police station backgrounds during video calls to appear legitimate. Victims are often coerced into remaining under ‘house arrest’ while the fraudsters extort money through digital payments.

“If someone calls or messages you claiming to be a government official, don’t panic. Hang up and directly contact the concerned agency to verify,” the officer said. The police have urged the public to call the Cybercrime Helpline 1930 for cyber fraud-related issues or Namma 112 to report threats or suspicious activity.

Things not to do

Avoid answering calls from non- +91 numbers

Do not accept video calls from unknown contacts

Don’t share OTPs, bank details, Aadhaar, or UPI PINs

Don’t disclose address, passwords, or personal documents

No real police officer will threaten arrest via phone or video call