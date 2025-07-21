Upa Lokayuktas tap social media posts for graft clues

BENGALURU: In what could be called ‘instant justice’, both the Upa Lokayuktas— Justice K N Phaneendra and Justice B Veerappa- are seriously going through the audio and video recordings involving bribery by the State Government officials doing rounds on social media so that action can be initiated against such officials as and when they come to their notice.

In one such instance, village administrative officer Ambali Pooja, presently working in Kannamangala Revenue Circle of Doddaballapura taluk, has been suspended on Saturday, hours after the Upa Lokayuktas held a meeting with Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner A B Basavaraju at their office.

Despite the video, in which Pooja allegedly demanded Rs 60,000 for issuing khata of the land of a woman, went viral when the former was working in Byrasandra Revenue Circle in Nelamangala, no action was taken. Hence, both Upa Lokayuktas enquired with the DC and apprised him as to why no action was taken and if not now, it is inevitable for them to take up a suo moto case against all the authorities. Later, the DC issued orders suspending Pooja.

In another clip depicting an official demanding bribe in Kolar was doing rounds, following with the Kolar DC has been directed to check the veracity of that and take action. With this ‘instant justice’, the Upa Lokayuktas are not only keeping pace with the change, but also aim to save precious time and man power of holding inquiry years together, despite presence of visible and strong evidence.

When contacted, Justice Veerappa said when there is strong evidence to act against erring officials for their misconduct, it is not fair on the part of the competent authorities to be mute spectators instead of taking disciplinary action. Therefore, it was inevitable for them to appraise the DC about inaction against corrupt officials.