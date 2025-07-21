Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers unite after 30 years

DAVANAGERE: The five seers of Veerashaiva-Lingayat community are coming together for the first time in three decades for the two-day ‘Shrunga Sammelan’ starting from Monday in the city.

The convention will bring together heads of Balehonnuru, Kedara, Ujjain, Rambhapuri and Srisailam peethas.

In a press release, head of Balehonnuru Peetha, Dr Veerasomeshwara Jagadguru said the meeting will discuss various issues, including action to be initiated by the community during the caste census.

The programme will be inaugurated on Monday at 11 am. Union Minister V Somanna, Ministers SS Mallikarjun, Eshwara Khandre, MB Patil, former chief ministers BS Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, Basavaraj Bommai, president of Akhil Bharath Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha and former minister Dr Shamanur Shivashankarappa and vice- president of Akhil Bharath Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha Athani Veeranna will attend the convention.

The convention is expected to adopt a resolution on the caste census. Former MLA HS Shivashankar said the convention is a good augury for the development of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. A large number of devotees from Davanagere district and other parts of the state are expected to attend the convention. Apart from various cultural events, a mega procession will be held in the city on Tuesday.