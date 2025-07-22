Begin preparation for State-level Independence Day celebrations: BBMP chief Maheshwar Rao

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao instructed the officials to begin all kinds of preparations for the Independence Day celebrations at the Parade Ground.
Addressing a preliminary meeting held on July 22 at the BBMP headquarters in connection with the State level Independence Day celebrations, he instructed the officials to carry out the responsibility given to the respective departments for the successful conduct of the programme.
"As the celebration will be held at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Grounds, concerned officials should take appropriate steps to ensure that there are no lapses in the State level programme," he said.
He instructed that that there should be no confusion in the arrangement of seats, entry gates, parking arrangement, route change and other arrangements.
"The health department of the corporation should arrange ambulance system for first aid system, system of toilets in the field, CCTV cameras should be installed to prevent any kind of untoward incident on the day of the programme and in the interest of security," he noted.
"Proper arrangements should be made for cultural events. A suitable team should be selected for cultural programmes. Coordination with police personnel for checking near the entry gates, installation of scanning system, passes and others will have to be done in advance" he said.
Expressing his concern over rains on the eve of Independence Das, he instructed for appropriate steps to avoid any kind of problem due to rain in the field. "Officials will have to arrange food and drinking water for the children participating in the cultural program when they come for training," he said.
Bangalore Urban Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha G, Special Commissioners Suralkar Vikas Kishore, Naveen Kumar Raju, Zonal Commissioners Digvijay Bodke, Ramya, Deputy Commissioners, Zonal Joint Commissioners, BBMP, Police, BESCOM, Public Works, Water Board, Kannada and Culture Department and other concerned officials were also present in the meeting.