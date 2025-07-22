Begin preparation for State-level Independence Day celebrations: BBMP chief Maheshwar Rao

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao instructed the officials to begin all kinds of preparations for the Independence Day celebrations at the Parade Ground.

Addressing a preliminary meeting held on July 22 at the BBMP headquarters in connection with the State level Independence Day celebrations, he instructed the officials to carry out the responsibility given to the respective departments for the successful conduct of the programme.

"As the celebration will be held at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Grounds, concerned officials should take appropriate steps to ensure that there are no lapses in the State level programme," he said.

He instructed that that there should be no confusion in the arrangement of seats, entry gates, parking arrangement, route change and other arrangements.