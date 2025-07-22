Congress leaders slam BJP, JDS for targeting Karnataka CM, wife

BENGALURU: After the Supreme Court upheld the Karnataka High Court decision quashing an ED notice against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi in the MUDA site allotment case, Congress leaders slammed the BJP and demanded the resignation of Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and BJP State President BY Vijayendra.

The CM’s legal adviser and Congress MLA Ponnanna said the SC quashed the notice issued to Parvathi Siddaramaiah and minister Byrathi Suresh, as the case does not come under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. “We have belief in the judicial system.

The SC has said not to politicise this. It is applicable to the entire country. They should stop talking if they have any conscience left,’’ he said. Ponnanna asked whether Byrathi Suresh was minister when MUDA sites were allotted to Parvathi. “BJP dragged Parvathi’s personal issue into their politics, which is not correct,’’ he said.

Suresh said that right from the beginning, he had been saying that he, the CM and his wife had no role in in MUDA case.

The Supreme Court decision should be a lesson to BJP and JDS leaders for making false allegations. “Instead, why cannot they go to the people and listen to their woes. The court has warned, now BJP and JDS leaders should be more careful,’’ he said, and demanded the resignation of Ashoka and Vijayendra.

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said BJP manufactured false allegations against CM Siddaramaiah. RDPR and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge pointed out that the Supreme Court not only rejected the ED’s plea in the MUDA case, but also slammed the central agency for being the puppet of the BJP and pursuing political vendetta. The ED-BJP nexus and conspiracy stands exposed and shattered. If Ashoka and Vijayendra have even an ounce of shame left, they should resign immediately, he demanded.