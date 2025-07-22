Karnataka records highest per capita income in India with 93.6 per cent decade-long growth

MANGALURU: Karnataka has emerged as the state with the highest per capita income in the country for 2024–25, crossing the Rs 2 lakh mark, according to data presented by the Ministry of Finance in the Lok Sabha.

The state’s per capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) at constant prices reached Rs 2,04,605, registering a staggering 93.6 per cent growth from Rs 1,05,697 in 2014–15.

Nationally, India’s per capita Net National Income (NNI) for the same year stands at Rs 1,14,710, up from Rs 72,805 a decade ago, a growth of 57.6 per cent. While this shows a broad upward trend in incomes, the increase has allegedly varied significantly across states.

Karnataka’s per capita income for 2024–25 is the highest among all states and union territories, followed by Tamil Nadu at Rs 1,96,309.

Karnataka’s income nearly doubled over the past decade, outperforming most major states. Compared to 2013–14, when its per capita income was Rs 1,01,858, the state saw an 88.5 per cent jump by 2023–24.

The latest year-on-year growth alone, from Rs 1,91,970 in 2023–24 to Rs 2,04,605 in 2024–25, amounts to 6.6 per cent, underscoring the state’s sustained economic momentum.

In terms of decade-long growth, Karnataka ranks second in the country with a 93.6 per cent increase, just behind Odisha, which recorded a 96.7 per cent rise. For the year 2023–24, the highest growth was reported in Mizoram at 125.4 per cent, followed by Gujarat (90.7 per cent), Goa (89.9 per cent), Karnataka (88.5 per cent), Telangana (84.3 per cent), and Odisha (83.4 per cent).