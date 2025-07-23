Anganwadi worker’s family ‘excommunicated’ in Kadur over child marriage complaint

CHIKKAMAGALURU : The family of an Anganwadi teacher in Yerehalli village of Kadur taluk has allegedly been excommunicated by fellow villagers since March 2024, for their suspected role in alerting authorities about a child marriage that took place in 2021. The incident led to the registration of a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)case in 2021 at Birur police station.Speaking to reporters, anganwadi worker Tejaswini claimed that she and her family were socially boycotted after a minor girl in the village became pregnant and authorities intervened.

“Childline officers and the anganwadi supervisor had visited the village two years ago. Villagers suspected that I was behind the POCSO complaint. Since then, we were banned from talking to anyone, denied access to community land, and even forbidden to visit the temple,” she said.

Tejaswini also alleged that villagers warned the Anganwadi centre would be locked if she did not resign. “Each family in the village was allotted one acre of land. Our plot of land was taken back from us,” she added.

Tejaswini’s mother-in-law, Somamma, said that the family was barred from entering the village temple, interacting with neighbours, or hiring workers to cultivate their land. She alleged that villagers threatened to fine anyone who spoke to their family.

Birur police inspector Guruprasad told TNIE that the family was also involved in a dispute with the village over four acres of Gomala land. “Villagers claim the land is meant for grazing cattle. The entire village is united on the issue.

There are also three IPC Section 307 cases filed against Abhishek, Tejaswini’s husband,” he said. He added that both he and the Tarikere DySP had visited the village and held peace talks to resolve tensions. Kadur taluk social welfare officer K Nataraj said the conflict appears to have escalated further over a strike planned by villagers on Wednesday.