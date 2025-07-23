CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM Shivakumar set to finalise MLC, board appointments

BENGALURU: After multiple trips to New Delhi by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, aspirants to various Boards and Corporations are hoping the leaders will finalise the list along with names to four vacant posts in the Council, at least this Friday.

In the past six weeks, Siddaramaiah has visited Delhi twice, and will be heading to the capital again on July 25, whereas it will be Shivakumar’s fifth visit. Interestingly, AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala visited Bengaluru four times during the same period. During their Delhi visit, the CM and DyCM held meetings with Union Ministers to discuss Karnataka’s projects, and met the high command.

Congress sources said both leaders are trying to influence the final list of chairpersons, and four MLC seats. They have already had a couple of meetings with the high command in Delhi and Bengaluru on nominating MLCs, as the seats have been vacant for many months. So also the chairpersons and deputy chairpersons to 37 Boards and Corporations.

“KPCC President DK Shivakumar is keen on giving these posts to party workers and not elected representatives. There is a demand from the teams of the CM and DyCM to appoint their people and this is expected to be finalised this week,’’ said party sources.

Chief Whip in the Council Saleem Ahmed said ahead of the legislative session from August 11, they are hoping the nominations for four MLC seats will be finalised. “The CM and DCM are going to attend the Backward Classes sammelan at Delhi. We hope they will finalise the names for Boards and Corporations,’’ he added.

A senior Congress leader, on condition of anonymity, said it is not a good sign to leave four MLC seats vacant in the Council, as they will give the party a majority. “We have seen some bills being passed in the Assembly where we have a complete majority, but bills are not passed in the Council due to lack of numbers. If names are not finalised now, we will have to wait till December,” the leader added.