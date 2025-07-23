Detonators, gelatin sticks found in BMTC bus stand in Kalasipalya

BENGALURU: Panic gripped passengers at the Kalasipalya Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus stand on Tuesday afternoon after explosive materials were found in a carry bag near the washroom area.

According to the police, around 1:15 pm, security guards at the BMTC bus stand in Kalasipalya found a suspicious bag, took it to the office, and immediately alerted the police.

Following the alert from the bus stand staff, police rushed to the spot along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the dog squad. Upon inspection, they found six gelatin sticks and a few detonators inside the carry bag. The materials were seized.

Speaking to reporters, DCP West S. Girish said that an unknown person had left six gelatin sticks and seven detonators in a separate bag placed on the washroom caretaker’s table. A case has been registered. According to the preliminary investigation, the person does not appear to have had any malicious intent. The explosive substances were found raw and separately packed in the bag, and they appear to be typically used for quarrying or stone blasting. It seems the person may have panicked and left the bag on the caretaker’s table in the washroom while the caretaker had stepped out, Girish said.

A police source told TNIE that after the explosive substances were found, five special teams were formed. CCTV footage from the surrounding areas was analysed and several people were questioned.

A suspect has been identified, sources added. Further investigation is underway to apprehend him and determine the purpose for which the explosives were brought.

Police further added that based on a complaint filed by Assistant Traffic Superintendent Mallappa R, the Kalasipalya police have registered a case under the Explosive Substances Act, the Explosives Act, and Sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).