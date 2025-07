BENGALURU: Forest, environment and ecology minister Eshwar B Khandre on Tuesday directed forest officials to strictly enforce the ban on cattle grazing in forests across Karnataka.

Taking note of cattle entering the state’s forests from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, he said the Tamil Nadu High Court has banned cattle grazing in the forests of that state.

"Cattle from Tamil Nadu are let into forests in Karnataka for grazing. This should be stopped."

Khandre said no compensation will be given if farmers or their cattle are killed by wild animals inside the forests.

An official order was issued on Tuesday in wake of the death of a tigress and her cubs in Hoogyam Range of Malai Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary (MM Hills) recently. Khandre said this is essential for wildlife conservation and to prevent man-animal conflict.

Presence of domestic animals in the forests will affect herbivores and the prey base of carnivores. It also increases the possibility of infectious diseases from domestic animals spreading to wild animals. He said stern action will be taken against officials if the order is violated.