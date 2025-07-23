Karnataka government aids a grieving wife to bring back mortal remains of her husband from Guyana

MADIKERI: The Karnataka government has come to the aid of a bereaved wife who lost her husband to illness in Guyana of South America. The State will pay Rs 3.6 lakh to bring the victim’s mortal remains to India.

The deceased PB Girish was a resident of Madenadu village in Kodagu. He was working as a staff nurse at a hospital in Guyana of South America. He fell ill and was under medical assistance from July 3.

He is said to have succumbed to a heart attack at a hospital in Guyana on July 14. However, the family learnt that it would cost them about Rs 12 lakh to bring the mortal remains of Girish back to India.

Following it, Girish’s wife Janaki met CM Siddaramaiah and requested help from the state to pay the amount to bring back the mortal remains. The victim’s kin had also approached Virajpet MLA AS Ponnanna seeking help.

Following these developments, the Under Secretary to the Government of the State Protocol, Foreign Cell Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department, has directed the Commissioner of Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi to pay Rs 3.6 lakh to bring Girish's mortal remains back to his homeland.

The rest of the amount will be borne by the Sheriff General Hospital at Guyana, where Girish served as the staff nurse. The Indian Embassy at Guyana will initiate steps to bring the body back to the country at the earliest.