Karnataka to conduct fresh caste census from September 22, CM Siddaramaiah says

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government will conduct a new Social and Educational survey, popularly known as caste census, in the state for 15 days, from September 22 to October 7, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday.

The Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission is tasked with submitting the report by the end of October, which will shape the state's next budget. A preliminary meeting on the social and educational survey was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"The Backward Classes Commission has submitted a proposal to the government to conduct a social and educational survey. Accordingly, a survey of all 7 crore people in the state will be conducted. The main objective of the census is to eliminate caste discrimination," the CM was quoted as saying by his office in a statement.

The survey also aims to gather comprehensive data on the financial status and land ownership. Siddaramaiah said, "This time, the survey should be a model survey in the country. It has been decided to conduct the survey for 15 days from September 22 to October 7. The survey report should be submitted by the end of October. Instructions have been given to start preliminary preparations for the survey, including training from now itself," he added.