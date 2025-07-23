Karnataka tops India in per capita income for FY25; crosses Rs 2 lakh mark

MANGALURU: Karnataka has emerged as the state with the highest per capita income in the country for the Financial Year 2024-25, crossing the Rs 2 lakh threshold, according to data presented by the Ministry of Finance in the Lok Sabha.

The state’s per capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) at constant prices reached Rs 2,04,605, registering a staggering 93.6% growth from Rs 1,05,697 in 2014-15.

Nationally, India’s per capita Net National Income (NNI) for 2024-25 was Rs 1,14,710, up 57.6% from Rs 72,805 a decade earlier.

While the overall trend shows a rise in incomes, state-wise disparities remain significant. Karnataka led the chart, followed by Tamil Nadu at Rs 1,96,309.

Karnataka’s income nearly doubled over the past decade, outperforming most major states. Compared to 2013-14, when its per capita income was Rs 1,01,858, the state saw an 88.5% jump by 2023-24.

Govt reaffirms focus on inclusive development

The latest year-on-year growth alone — from Rs 1,91,970 in 2023-24 to Rs 2,04,605 in 2024-25 — reflects a 6.6%, underscoring the state’s sustained economic momentum. In decade-long growth, Karnataka ranks second in the country with a 93.6% increase, just behind Odisha, which recorded a 96.7% rise. For the year 2023-24, the highest annual growth was recorded in Mizoram (125.4%), followed by Gujarat (90.7%), Goa (89.9%), Karnataka (88.5%), Telangana (84.3%), and Odisha (83.4%).