Toxic farmlands, pesticide use pushing grassland birds to the brink: NCBS study

BENGALURU: Increasing and unregulated use of chemicals like insecticides and pesticides – especially neonicotinoids – and change in agricultural patterns have drastically affected grassland bird species across India.

This is compromising soil nutrient cycle, pollination, seed dispersal and eco-system engineering in which the threatened bird species play a key role. This is bound to have an adverse impact on public health ultimately, says a study by Bengaluru-based National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS).

The NCBS researchers point out that avian species are not just aesthetically important, but are valuable tools in the large food-chain and agricultural pattern. They feed on insects, bees and other pests. They noted that while many western countries have banned the use of pesticides and fertilizers, unregulated usage continues in India, affecting local and migratory bird species.

Similar is the case with the continued use of banned drugs like the Diclofenac and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) - painkillers given to cattle and consumed by humans. This has forced a drastic decline in populations of all six Indian vulture species.

Neonicotinoids are a class of insecticides chemically similar to nicotine, and are being rampantly used in agriculture and veterinary medicine. They are absorbed by plants and transported throughout their tissues, including pollen and nectar.

Birds like tawny eagle, Indian bustard at risk from toxic farmlands

Neonicotinoids have raised concerns due to their potential harm to beneficial insects like bees and other pollinators, and bird species dependent on them.

The NCBS study points to rampant and unregulated use of neonicotinoids, depriving grassland and raptor bird species like the Tawny Eagle, Greater Spotted Eagle, Saras Crane, Great Indian Bustard, Indian Roller, Bengal Florican and Common Pochard, of their prey. This has forced a decline in populations of these bird species.