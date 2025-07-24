4-year-old allegedly raped in Bidar; FIR filed against unknown person

KALABURAGI/ BIDAR: A 4-year-old girl has been allegedly raped in Bidar City on Thursday. An FIR has been filed in the Women's Police Station against an unknown person, based on the complaint of the mother of the alleged rape victim.

The mother said that her daughter, who was studying in a private nursery school in Bidar, would go to school and return home in an autorickshaw. However, as the autorickshaw did not come on Wednesday (July 23), her husband took the daughter to school in the morning and picked her in the motorbike afternoon.

The complainant stated that when she was changing her daughter's clothes, she noticed blood on the girl's private part. She was taken to the government hospital for treatment. The mother said the child was raped by an unknown person between 9 am and 2 pm on Wednesday.

When TNIE contacted Bidar SP Pradeep Gunte, he said the police is yet to take the girl's statement and verify whether she was raped or an attempt was made to rape her, or if it is an injury not related to rape. He added that it would be possible to say anything only after getting the girl's statement and medical report. However, the police will investigate from all angles, Pradeep Gunte said.