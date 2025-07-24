AICC general secretary Surjewala: Welfare schemes have driven economic empowerment

BENGALURU: AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has said that successful implementation of welfare programmes has driven economic empowerment in Karnataka. The increase in per capita income (PCI) and the positive impact of the schemes are clear indicators that Karnataka is not only becoming economically stronger but is also achieving social justice and equity, he said.

The Congress leader said that the schemes have significantly improved the standard of living and contributed to Karnataka’s holistic development. He said that the guarantees were implemented for all the poor people of Karnataka and not introduced for vote-bank politics. “As a result, many have been able to rebuild their lives.

The rise in per capita income confirms this. These aren’t just our claims - they are backed by the Central Government’s own data. BJP leaders must understand the reality.

These schemes clearly demonstrate how the lives of people in rural areas can be transformed,” Surjewala added. He said that Karnataka’s remarkable economic growth is also powered by the Information Technology and Biotechnology sectors.