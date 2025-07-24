Committed to provide power supply without disruptions, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Wednesday that the state government is committed to provide uninterrupted power supply to people across the state. At the 56th Foundation Day celebrations of Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd (KPCL), he said Karnataka is a leader in power generation in the country.

He said, “There was no electricity in my village during my early school days. It arrived only when I was in the seventh or eighth standard. Today, every village is electrified and KPCL has played a key role in this transformation.” He said the vacancies in KPCL will be filled after discussions with Energy Minister KJ George and KPCL Managing Director Gaurav Gupta.

George said that though the state generates sufficient power, there is a need to store it.

“We are initiating pumped storage projects with capacities of 2,000 MW at Sharavati and 1,500 MW at Varahi. These projects will help store electricity and meet peak-time demand. The Sharavati project has already secured approvals from both the State and Central Wildlife Boards,” he said.

Gaurav Gupta, who is also additional chief secretary (Energy), said KPCL created an all-time record by generating 37,009 million units of electricity in 2024-25. KPCL meets 40% of the state’s power demand, while the target is to increase it to 50%, he added.