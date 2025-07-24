Karnataka to conduct social, educational survey from September 22

BENGALURU: The state government has decided to conduct the Social and Educational Survey for 15 days from September 22.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced here on Wednesday that the survey will cover all the seven crore people in the state. “The survey will help us draft the next state budget and also plan schemes. The purpose of the survey is to eliminate caste discrimination. It should be a model for the country,” he added.

On Wednesday, the chief minister conducted a preparatory meeting with officials concerned and directed them to submit a comprehensive report by October-end. “I have already directed them to begin the preparation work, including training,” Siddaramaiah said. He insisted that the survey should be conducted without any glitches and there should be no complaints.

He said the Backward Classes Commission approached the government to conduct the survey, which will include the economic status of each individual, whether s/he owns a piece of land and other details. One has to furnish details of his/her sub-caste also in the form. It will be a comprehensive survey, he stated.

The previous survey conducted by the Kantharaju commission had 54 questions and was done manually. The next survey will have more questions and the enumerators will use a mobile phone-based app to collect data. He directed officials to study the Telangana model for the survey.

“We will have a high-powered expert committee to monitor the survey, while another expert committee will frame questionnaire for the survey,” he added.

The survey will be conducted by 1.65 lakh enumerators. “Teachers and other government staff will be deputed,” he said.