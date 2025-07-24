Karnataka tops country in PM Vishwakarma registrations; over 5.7 lakh artisans benefitted

MANGALURU: The Central Government's flagship PM Vishwakarma Yojana, aimed at empowering traditional artisans and craftspeople, has witnessed overwhelming participation nationwide, with Karnataka standing out as one of the top-performing states.

As per a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises confirmed that 2.71 crore applications were received under the scheme as of June 30, 2025, with 29.94 lakh registrations successfully completed—achieving a staggering 99.80% of the national target of 30 lakh registrations.

Among all states, Karnataka has emerged as a frontrunner, receiving the highest number of applications (32,22,576) and recording 5,71,637 successful registrations, which is 17.7% of its total applications. This places Karnataka among the top contributors in terms of absolute numbers, alongside states like Madhya Pradesh (8.8 %) and Maharashtra (10.4%). The national average of successful registrations is 11%.