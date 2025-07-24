Minister Santosh Lad proposes cess on fuel for welfare of unorganised sector in Karnataka

VIJAYAPURA: Karnataka Minister for Labour Santosh Lad has said that his department has proposed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to impose a cess of 50 paise to Re 1 on petrol and diesel in the state for the welfare of those working in the unorganised sector. Speaking after inaugurating a programme to distribute smart cards and compensation cheques to labourers on Wednesday, Lad said that since his department has no separate funds for this purpose, he has made such an appeal to the CM.

“We have proposed it to the government. If implemented, it will help the department to frame more welfare schemes and give higher compensation to the workers of the unorganised sector during emergencies or tragedies,” Lad said, adding that he hoped the government would agree to his proposal.

Claiming that Karnataka has become the first state in the country to launch several unique welfare schemes for those working in the unorganised sector, the minister said that nearly 75 lakh people can avail the benefits.

Lad said his department has launched the ‘Asha Deepa’ scheme, where incentives are given to small industries if they hire unemployed youths belonging to the SC/ST category. Under the scheme, industries should hire youth either as trainees or full-time employees.

Against that, the government will give Rs 7,000 each month as an incentive to industry for two years. “This is the first of its kind scheme launched in the country. So far, 6,142 youth have availed its benefit in the state. The scheme has also helped in preventing migration of the people, as many can get jobs locally,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lad also accused the BJP of spreading canards about the guarantees.