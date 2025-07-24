Traders call off strike over GST notices after meeting CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Trade bodies and street vendor associations on Wednesday decided to withdraw their planned protests against GST notices issued to them after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured them of assistance.

In a significant relief, the chief minister announced that past GST dues would be waived off for traders who had not registered earlier but agree to register now.

He stressed on organising workshops in collaboration with trade bodies to clear misconceptions. He reiterated that essential goods, like milk, vegetables, fruits, and meat, are exempt from GST.

While notices may have been issued to traders dealing in these items, no taxes will be collected from them if they fall under the exemption list. However, those who are liable under the GST law must comply accordingly, he told them.

Reassuring the trading community, Siddaramaiah stated that the government’s intention is not to harass, but to support legitimate business activity.