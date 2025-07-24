Yasin Bhatkal produced before Mangaluru court via video conference in 2008 Ullal terror case

In a 2017 verdict, the JMFC court sentenced three of the accused–Syed Mohammad Naushad, Ahmed Bava Abubakkar (33), and Fakir Ahmed alias Fakir–to life imprisonment. Four others–Mohammad Ali, Javed Ali, Mohammad Rafiq, and Shabbir Bhatkal–were acquitted by the court on April 12, 2017.

Due to Yasin Bhatkal being absconding at the time, the charges against him could not be tried. Later, he was convicted and lodged in Tihar Jail.

Mangaluru city police commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said Yasin was never previously presented before the court in the Ullal case. Due to his absence, the trial against him remained pending for years.

After coordination between Ullal Police and Tihar Jail authorities, Yasin Bhatkal was finally produced before the court via video conference on Thursday. The next hearing has been scheduled for August 20.