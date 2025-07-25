Bengaluru stampede: D’Cunha Commission recommends relocating future events attracting large crowds

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday accepted the Justice Michael D’Cunha Commission report on the stampede near M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4 that killed 11 people. The commission has recommended to the stadium authorities to consider relocating events that are expected to attract large crowds. The commission has also recommended that there should be emergency evacuation plans complying with international safety norms.
“Until such infrastructural changes are made, continuing to host high-attendance events at the current location poses unacceptable risks to public safety, urban mobility, and emergency preparedness,” the commission has stated.
The commission further recommends that future events, especially those open to the general public, must not be conducted without deploying a minimum number of ambulances on-site, based on crowd size and event risk level. It also recommended establishing a well-marked, fully equipped casualty reception/triage point staffed with trained medical personnel. It also said there is a need to create and rehearse a formal emergency medical response plan in coordination with local health authorities and hospitals.
The commission also recommended providing dedicated pathways and holding areas.
According to the recommendations, ‘’Given these systematic limitations, the commission strongly recommends that stadium authorities consider relocating events that are expected to attract large crowds to venues that are better suited for such large gatherings. Any future venue should adhere to international standards. This includes purpose-built queuing and circulation zones separated from public roads.” It also states adequate entry and exit gates for mass entry and exit.
The commission also pointed out integrated public transport access points and tourist hubs. Apart from these, there should also be sufficient parking and drop-off infrastructure to handle attendee volumes, it said.
What report says...
Police officers were found working on bandobust on the directions of the Police Commissioner, “apparently in collusion and in nexus with the organisers even before the activation of the arrangements by the organisers”
Huge crowd had gathered at the venue in response to the post made by RCB on its official handle. There was no clarity of entry to the stadium, as it was not specified even after the crowd surged at the stadium
Staff working in the control room failed to alert security staff positioned in and around the entry gates, contributing to the severity of the incident
Despite clear signs of overcrowding and risking risk, the exit gates were not opened in time; it was a serious act of negligence on the part of security authorities
Unscientific installation of barricades and narrow constricted entry gates were contributing factors to the stampede
Misleading and last-minute announcements created widespread confusion among fans
Under deployment of security and police personnel at high-risk gates compounded security lapses
Ambulances were reportedly parked at distant locations, such as Old Airport Road near Command Hospital
No casualty reception point or temporary medical centre was established at or near the venue. The absence of this basic emergency setupmeant that critical time was lost in providing life-saving care to victims of stampede