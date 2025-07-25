Bengaluru stampede: D’Cunha Commission recommends relocating future events attracting large crowds

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday accepted the Justice Michael D’Cunha Commission report on the stampede near M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4 that killed 11 people. The commission has recommended to the stadium authorities to consider relocating events that are expected to attract large crowds. The commission has also recommended that there should be emergency evacuation plans complying with international safety norms.

“Until such infrastructural changes are made, continuing to host high-attendance events at the current location poses unacceptable risks to public safety, urban mobility, and emergency preparedness,” the commission has stated.

The commission further recommends that future events, especially those open to the general public, must not be conducted without deploying a minimum number of ambulances on-site, based on crowd size and event risk level. It also recommended establishing a well-marked, fully equipped casualty reception/triage point staffed with trained medical personnel. It also said there is a need to create and rehearse a formal emergency medical response plan in coordination with local health authorities and hospitals.

The commission also recommended providing dedicated pathways and holding areas.

According to the recommendations, ‘’Given these systematic limitations, the commission strongly recommends that stadium authorities consider relocating events that are expected to attract large crowds to venues that are better suited for such large gatherings. Any future venue should adhere to international standards. This includes purpose-built queuing and circulation zones separated from public roads.” It also states adequate entry and exit gates for mass entry and exit.