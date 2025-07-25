Bengaluru stampede: D’Cunha panel recommends action against RCB, KSCA, cops

BENGALURU: The State Cabinet on Thursday accepted Justice Michael D’Cunha Commission report that recommended legal action against Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL)/RCB, DNA Entertainment Networks Private Limited and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and departmental inquiry against government officials, including the then Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand, and others.

The report, however, gave a clean chit to the government that allowed the celebrations.

Speaking to reporters, Law Minister HK Patil said the report was discussed and accepted in the Cabinet.

The Commission has recommended criminal and civil action against RCB, KSCA, DNA and government officials. Direction will be given to the Home Department for departmental inquiry against senior police officers, the minister said.

Asked if the report mentions or makes any recommendations against Dy CM DK Shivakumar, who attended the celebrations at the stadium, or has been there been any mention of the government’s involvement or tweet by the CM’s office, the minister said he has not seen the report.

The commission report stated: “The organisers were duty-bound to obtain prior permission by submitting an application in the prescribed format at least seven days in advance of the proposed event, furnishing the details like venue, number of attendees, anticipated vehicular traffic and other details, but organisers failed to obtain the required permission and licence.”

Though the government received severe criticism for mismanagement, the report blamed only senior police officials for their failure to stop the event knowing fully well that the event was unauthorised and was organised in-haste without proper security.