CM Siddaramaiah echoes Rahul Gandhi’s ‘electoral malpractice’ in Karnataka remark

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has echoed Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on “electoral malpractice” in Karnataka. “I fully support Rahul Gandhi’s statement that there is clear and undeniable evidence of electoral malpractice in Karnataka. In several constituencies across the state, our party workers reported sudden and suspicious additions of new voters, while names of long-time voters were removed without justification,” the CM stated in a release on Thursday evening.

Siddaramaiah said the results of the recent Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka have not only shocked them but also raised several serious concerns. “It is now becoming increasingly evident that the Congress’ setback was not due to public opinion but rather due to the illegal manipulation of the electoral process, a manipulation carried out by BJP through its misuse of the Election Commission,” the CM said.

Congress won nine of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka in the 2024 General Elections, while BJP won 17 and its alliance partner JDS tasted victory in two seats.

Siddaramaiah said that Rahul has been relentlessly exposing the misconduct of the Election Commission, revealing one irregularity after another and he has specifically pointed out the election-related fraud that took place in Karnataka. “In response to the electoral fraud in Karnataka, we are currently holding discussions with Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to decide the necessary course of action. We are committed to defending the integrity of our democracy,” the CM added.

Siddaramaiah said it is now increasingly clear that PM Narendra Modi’s election victories were driven by systematic voter fraud, orchestrated through the Election Commission itself.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar said that Rahul’s allegations were true. “I agree with his statement. I have also started my own investigation regarding this in the Bengaluru Rural constituency. Many irregularities have taken place here too,” the DyCM said.