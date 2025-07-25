CM Siddaramaiah to be Congress mascot for backward classes sammelan in New Delhi on July 25

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be sharing the dais with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, at the AICC Backward Classes advisory council’s ‘Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan’ at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

He is likely to be projected as the Congress party’s face of backward classes at the national level, and also its mascot. The sammelan is crucial in the light of the Bihar assembly polls in November and December, and the grand old party is likely to send out a message through Siddaramaiah that it is committed to the uplift of backward classes.

The Siddaramaiah government has decided to conduct the caste census from September 22; the decision was taken at the behest of Rahul Gandhi, who has been vociferous in insisting that the Modi government should conduct the caste census at the national level.

At the sammelan, the AICC advisory council’s Bengaluru declaration on July 16 -- at its maiden meeting under the chairmanship of Siddaramaiah -- includes removal of 50 per cent cap on reservation, caste census and demand for quota for SC/ST/OBCs and minorities in the private sector, which are likely to be discussed.