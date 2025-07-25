Karnataka

Four youths killed in car accident on NH-275 in Karnataka

The identified as Nihaad, Rizwan, Raakeeb and Reeshu from Gonikoppal were travelling in a car from Madikeri to Mangaluru.
Image used for representative purpose.
Image used for representative purpose.Photo | ANI
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

MADIKERI: Four youngsters from Gonikoppal were killed in a road accident on the Mangaluru–Madikeri NH-275 near Devarakolli on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Nihaad, Rizwan, Raakeeb, and Reeshu. The group was travelling from Madikeri towards Mangaluru when their car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

All four suffered severe injuries in the crash. One of the victims died on the spot, while the remaining three succumbed to their injuries while being shifted to a hospital in Sulia.

The bodies are currently kept at the Sulia hospital. The incident has been registered at the Madikeri Rural Police Station.

Accident
Youths

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com