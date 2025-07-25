Four youths killed in car accident on NH-275 in Karnataka

MADIKERI: Four youngsters from Gonikoppal were killed in a road accident on the Mangaluru–Madikeri NH-275 near Devarakolli on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Nihaad, Rizwan, Raakeeb, and Reeshu. The group was travelling from Madikeri towards Mangaluru when their car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

All four suffered severe injuries in the crash. One of the victims died on the spot, while the remaining three succumbed to their injuries while being shifted to a hospital in Sulia.

The bodies are currently kept at the Sulia hospital. The incident has been registered at the Madikeri Rural Police Station.