Goa CM Sawant hits back at Karnataka deputy CM Shivakumar in row over diversion of Mahadayi river water

BELAGAVI: The long-standing dispute over the diversion of water from Goa's Mahadayi river for Karnataka's Kalasa-Banduri project has escalated into a fresh political standoff, with top leaders from both states engaging in sharp verbal exchanges to defend their respective positions.

On Friday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant hit back at Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who had earlier remarked that Sawant had "lost his mental balance." Shivakumar’s criticism came in response to Sawant’s statement in the Goa Legislative Assembly, where he claimed that the Centre had assured Goa it would not permit the implementation of the Kalasa-Banduri project.

“Shivakumar is revealing his party’s true colours. I don’t wish to dignify his remarks with a response. He is free to say what he wants, but one thing is clear that my fight to protect the Mahadayi will never stop,” Sawant asserted.